New Suit - Environmental

The Sierra Club, Blue Ridge Environmental Defense Fund and other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Earthjustice, accuses the EPA of failing to protect the public from air pollutants emitted by incinerators, kilns, furnaces and other facilities that burn hazardous wastes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03134, Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League et al. v. Regan.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 14, 2022, 5:53 PM