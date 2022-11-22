New Suit - Trade Secrets

Stoel Rives filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Oregon District Court on behalf of Blue Mountain Community Management. The complaint targets former Blue Mountain employee David Schild and Rolling Rock Community Management for allegedly conspiring to misappropriate confidential information in order to 'steal' clients. The plaintiff claims $1 million in damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01833, Blue Mountain Community Management, Inc v. Rolling Rock Community Management et al.

Real Estate

November 22, 2022, 8:31 PM