New Suit - Contract

Honigman filed a lawsuit Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court centered on an underlying $6 million arbitration award in favor of plaintiff Blue Line Foodservice Distribution. The court action takes aim at John Cathcart, majority owner and CEO of Comercializadora Nerys De Mexico, and other defendants. The complaint claims that Cathcart transferred a substantial amount of company assets to himself in order to avoid paying the award. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10925, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, Inc. v. Cathcart.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 20, 2023, 2:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Honigman

defendants

Comercializadora Nerys De Mexico S.A. de C.V.

John Cathcart

Mercator Capital Advisors Inc.

Nery's Logistics, Inc.

Nery's USA Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract