Who Got The Work

USAA and Marion Grinston have turned to attorneys M. James Weems of Daniel, Coker, Horton & Bell and Dennis C. Sweet III of Sweet & Associates PA to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, for claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision, was filed Dec. 8 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Mitchell, McNutt & Sams on behalf of Blue Hill Specialty Insurance Company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kristi H. Johnson, is 3:22-cv-00713, Blue Hill Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. v. Grinston et al.

Insurance

January 23, 2023, 10:20 AM