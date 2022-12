New Suit

USAA and other defendants were slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The court action, for claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision, was brought by Mitchell, McNutt & Sam on behalf of Blue Hill Specialty Insurance Company Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00713, Blue Hill Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. v. Grinston et al.

Insurance

December 08, 2022, 7:46 PM