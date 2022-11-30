Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Truck Brothers Interstate Inc. to Florida Middle District Court arising from an alleged breach of a broker-carrier agreement. The suit, which arises from a claim for $126,800 for a shipment of 40,000 pounds of ground beef that was allegedly not delivered in a sufficiently timely fashion, was filed by Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart on behalf of Blue-Grace Logistics LLC. The case is 8:22-cv-02727, Blue-Grace Logistics, LLC v. Truck Brothers Interstate, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

November 30, 2022, 3:24 PM