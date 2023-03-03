New Suit - Trademark

Greenspoon Marder filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Southern District Court on behalf of Blue Force Gear Inc., a manufacturer of high-performance tactical gear, over its first-aid kits. The suit targets Concealed Carrier LLC and Jacob Dines for allegedly selling first-aid kits with a similar mark to the plaintiff's mark without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00055, Blue Force Gear, Inc. v. Concealed Carrier, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 03, 2023, 12:12 PM