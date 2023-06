New Suit - Employment Class Action

Morgan & Morgan and Ash Law filed a wage-and-hour class action against Bridge Legal Holdings, Bridge Legal Support Services and Bridge Legal Technology in Illinois Northern District Court on Friday. The complaint asserts that the defendants allegedly failed to pay overtime wages and misclassified employees as independent contractors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03487, Blue v. Bridge Legal Support Services LLC.

Legal Services

June 02, 2023, 2:19 PM

Bob Megnath

Pedro Pacheco

Shania Blue

Theresa Jackson

Tori Buie

Ash Law, PLLC

Morgan & Morgan

Bridge Legal Holdings LLC

Bridge Legal Support Services LLC

Bridge Legal Technology LLC

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations