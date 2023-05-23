New Suit - Contract

Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefits management company, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Shearman & Sterling and Bodman on behalf of Blue Care Network of Michigan and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance, accuses Express Scripts of unlawfully failing to return guaranteed rebates. The complaint further contends that Express Scripts used the rebates as negotiating leverage in a new services contract with the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11213, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Company et al v. Express Scripts, Inc.

Health Care

May 23, 2023, 11:14 AM

