New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was hit with an antitrust class action Monday in Vermont District Court in relation to the company's multiple sclerosis drug, Copaxone. The lawsuit, brought by Stris & Maher and Keller Rohrback, contends that Teva uses 'sham' patent litigation and citizen petitions to the FDA to stall the development of generics by competing companies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00159, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont et al v. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. et al.