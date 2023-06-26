New Suit - Trademark

Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association sued health care management company Wound Sync LLC for trademark infringement on Monday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Jackson Walker and Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila, alleges that the defendant's blue cross logo is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's signature blue cross logo. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00800, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association v. Wound Sync LLC.

Health Care

June 26, 2023, 7:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association

Plaintiffs

Jackson Walker

defendants

Wound Sync, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims