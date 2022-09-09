New Suit - Trade Secrets

BLST Northstar, which acquired online retailer Bluestem Brands in 2020, filed a partially redacted trade secret lawsuit Friday in Minnesota District Court. The complaint, brought by Spencer Fane and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, targets former Bluestem partner Santander Consumer USA for allegedly sharing trade secrets with a third party in retaliation for Bluestem's refusal to repurchase billions of dollars of consumer goods when it was still in bankruptcy prior to the BLST acquisition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02210, BLST Northstar, LLC et al v. Santander Consumer USA, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 09, 2022, 7:15 PM