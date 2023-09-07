Blown Away: Facebooks $725M Privacy Class Settlement Nets Re...

Breaking News From Law.com

Plaintiffs' lawyers in the $725 million class action settlement with Facebook's Meta Platforms over the Cambridge Analytica scandal said they received more than 17 million claims, the most ever submitted in a class action. That's according to statements at a final approval hearing on Thursday by Derek Loeser, co-lead plaintiffs attorney, prompting U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria to say he was 'blown away' by the claims figure. A handful of objectors raised concerns about the deal.

September 07, 2023, 6:22 PM

