Blow up the Florida Supreme Court: 5 Attorneys Face Discipli...

The Florida Supreme Court disciplined five attorneys in the Sunshine State, with punishment ranging from an emergency suspension to a 60 day suspension. And of those five attorneys were disciplined between Feb. 28 and March 30, one was based in South Florida, according to information released by the Florida Bar, which administers the statewide disciplinary system. Alex S. Barnett, a former attorney at the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office, wrote hundreds of social media entries that were too crude to cite in print.

Florida

April 03, 2023, 3:53 PM

