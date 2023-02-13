Blow Up Mr. Millsaps Personal Life: Corporate Lawyer Accused...

News From Law.com

Atlanta lawyer, John Da Grossa Smith, accused of attempting to extort "$24 million within two business days" from a real estate developer client could soon pay more than $3.7 million for breaches of fiduciary duty and contract following a two-year arbitration. Now petitioner counsel are requesting the Fulton County Superior Court confirm the arbitration and enter a final judgment in order to recoup $1.5 million in punitive damages and more than $2.2 million in attorneys' fees. But respondent counsel are challenging the case outcome on grounds the awarding arbitrator "overstepped her authority."

Legal Services

February 13, 2023, 10:53 AM