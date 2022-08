New Suit

Carnival Cruise and Vallarta Adventures were slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Lipcon Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of the estate of Donna Faye Nelson, who drowned in a snorkeling incident off the coast of Mexico during an excursion on the Carnival Panorama. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-22587, Blow et al. v. Carnival Corp. et al.