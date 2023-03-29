Who Got The Work

Brandon O. Moulard of Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein has entered an appearance for the Atlanta Board of Education and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Feb. 12 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Richards Law Group on behalf of a school counselor, who contends that she was forced to take FMLA leave after being subjected to extreme sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victoria M. Calvert, is 1:23-cv-00644, Blount v. Smith et al.

Government

March 29, 2023, 6:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Ericka Blount

Plaintiffs

The Richards Law Group, LLC

defendants

Atlanta Board of Education

Atlanta Public Schools

Mulanta Clark-Wilkins

Natasha Woody

Nikki Smith

defendant counsels

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination