Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kean Miller on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Murphy USA, a retail gas station chain, and Liberty Mutual to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit was filed by attorneys John H. Thomas and Anthony J. Engolia on behalf of Stacey Blount. The case is 3:22-cv-00651, Blount v. Murphy Oil USA Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 20, 2022, 7:31 PM