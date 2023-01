Who Got The Work

J.P. Morgan has turned to lawyers Michael P. Donnelly and Laura S. Faussie of Fraser Trebilcock Davis & Dunlap as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit. The action, over alleged fraudulent electronic transfers, was filed Nov. 23 in Michigan Eastern District Court by attorney David A. Binkley and the Walsh Law Group on behalf of Joel Blostein. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy G. Edmunds, is 2:22-cv-12856, Blostein v. J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A.