New Suit - Consumer

JPMorgan Chase was slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by attorney David A. Binkley and the Walsh Law Group on behalf of Joel Blostein for allegedly failing to protect the plaintiff's assets from fraudulent electronic fund transfers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12856, Blostein v. J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A.