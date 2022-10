New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed an employment suit Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of George Bloomer and GG Bloomer Ministries. The suit, over alleged race-based discrimination, brings claims against Kevin Adell and Word Network Operating Company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12433, Bloomer et al v. The Word Network Operating Company, Inc. et al.

Michigan

October 12, 2022, 10:36 AM