Bloomberg filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday in the District of Columbia District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Loevy & Loevy, seeks records and agency communications related to the Bureau of Industry and Security's involvement in the annual 'SHOT Show' firearms exhibition from 2014 to present. The case is 1:23-cv-01513, Bloomberg L.P. v. U.S. Department Of Commerce.

May 26, 2023, 4:05 AM

