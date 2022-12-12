Who Got The Work

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has retained attorney John Moustakas from the U.S. Attorney's Office to fight a pending lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act. The complaint, filed Oct. 28 in District of Columbia District Court by Loevy & Loevy on behalf of Bloomberg, seeks all reconsummation warning letters issued by the agency since July 2021. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, is 1:22-cv-03309, Bloomberg L.P. v. Federal Trade Commission.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 12, 2022, 1:30 PM