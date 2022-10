New Suit

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission was sued Friday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit, filed by Loevy & Loevy on behalf of Bloomberg, accuses the FTC of wrongfully withholding records including all pre-consummation warning letters issued by the agency since July 2021. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03309, Bloomberg L.P. v. Federal Trade Commission.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 28, 2022, 3:53 PM