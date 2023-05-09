New Suit - FOIA

Bloomberg sued the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S Department of Justice Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The court case, filed by Loevy & Loevy, seeks records related to the government’s efforts to disrupt firearm smuggling and aggregate ammunition trace data. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01312, Bloomberg L.P. v. Bureau Of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms And Explosives et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 09, 2023, 12:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Bloomberg L.P.

Plaintiffs

Loevy & Loevy

defendants

Bureau Of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms And Explosives

U.S Department Of Justice

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act