New Suit - FOIA

Bloomberg Industry Group and reporter Courtney Rozen sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Aug. 8 in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine, seeks documents pertaining to complaints received by the department's Office for Civil Rights over the past seven years, including records that reflect health care providers' refusal to provide abortion services or gender-affirming care. The case is 1:23-cv-02291, Bloomberg Industry Group Inc. et al. v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 08, 2023, 5:55 PM

Bloomberg Industry Group, Inc.

Courtney Rozen

Davis Wright Tremaine

U.S. Department Of Health & Human Services

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act