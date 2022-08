Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Jonathan S. Minkove has entered an appearance for Not Your Average Joes in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed June 30 in Maryland District Court by Emejuru Law on behalf of Keaira Bloom. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gina L. Simms, is 8:22-cv-01622, Bloom v. Not Your Average Joes.

Maryland

August 15, 2022, 4:13 AM