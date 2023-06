New Suit - Employment

Connecticut Innovations was hit with an employment lawsuit on Friday in Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by Hinkley Allen & Snyder on behalf of a former investment associate who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for taking FMLA leave to care for his ailing newborn daughter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00826, Bloom v. Connecticut Innovations Inc. et al.

Connecticut

June 23, 2023, 4:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Bloom

Plaintiffs

Hinckley, Allen & Snyder

defendants

Connecticut Innovations, Inc.

Matthew McCooe

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act