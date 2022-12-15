New Suit - Class Action

Scott + Scott and Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise filed an ERISA class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of participants in the AllianceBernstein 401(k) plan. The complaint accuses the plan's fiduciaries of breaching their duties by self-dealing and failing to remove or replace imprudent proprietary investments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10576, Bloom et al v. AllianceBernstein L.P. et al.

New York

December 15, 2022, 7:13 AM