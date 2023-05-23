New Suit - Employment

Acadia Healthcare and PHC of Utah d/b/a Highland Ridge Hospital were slapped with an employment lawsuit on Tuesday in Utah District Court. The suit was brought by Head Law on behalf of a former therapist who was allegedly attacked by a patient and developed PTSD. According to the complaint, the defendants granted the plaintiff's request to avoid working with patients who posed a risk of violence, but later withdrew the accommodation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00329, Blood v. Acadia Healthcare Co. et al.

Health Care

May 23, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Cybele Blood

Plaintiffs

Head Law PLLC

defendants

Acadia Healthcare Company

Phc of Utah

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA