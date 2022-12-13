New Suit

The Doyle Law Firm was hit with a legal malpractice lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Coffey Burlington on behalf of Daniel Blonsky and Shona Blonsky, alleges that the plaintiffs' lawsuit against a drywall manufacturer was dismissed after the defendants failed to file a pro hac vice application to appear in Florida. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-24037, Blonsky et al. v. Doyle Law Firm PC et al.

Legal Services

December 13, 2022, 7:02 PM