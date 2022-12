New Suit - Employment

Phillips & Associates filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Alicia Bloise. The suit, which pursues race, gender and disability discrimination claims, takes aim at Q4 Generational Wealth Inc. d/b/a Calientes Restaurant & Bar and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10488, Bloise v. Q4 Generational Wealth, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 13, 2022, 5:02 AM