New Suit - Securities Class Action

Tingo Group, an agricultural fintech company, and its top officers were slapped with a securities class action on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello and Block & Leviton, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inflating the value of the company and fabricating contracts with customers and suppliers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03153, Bloedorn v. Tingo Group Inc. et al.

Fintech

June 08, 2023, 6:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark J. Bloedorn

Plaintiffs

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

defendants

Darren Mercer

Dozy Mmobuosi

Hao (Kevin) Chen

Tingo Group Inc.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws