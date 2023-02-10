Who Got The Work

Aravind Swaminathan of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe has entered an appearance for Fantasia Trading and Anker Innovations in a privacy class action concerning the companies' sale of Eufy-branded security camera products. The suit, filed Dec. 23 in Washington Western District Court by Tousley Brain Stephens and Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the defendants of sharing consumers' security footage and pictures with third parties and falsely advertising that the data is encrypted and not accessed by outside parties. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lauren King, is 2:22-cv-01816, Blodgett v. Fantasia Trading LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 10, 2023, 3:40 PM