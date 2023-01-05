New Suit

Zurich North America Inc. and other defendants were slapped with a COVID-19 insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Envisage Law on behalf of Blockheads LLC b/k/a Advent Blocks, seeks money damages for financial loss arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic under a marine insurance policy contract issued by Flexport Insurance and underwritten by Zurich. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00011, Blockheads, LLC v. Flexport, Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 05, 2023, 5:03 AM