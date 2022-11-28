BlockFi Turns To Familiar Name For Crypto Bankruptcies: Kirk...

News From Law.com

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed a Chapter 11 petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey on Monday, and the company is being guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Haynes and Boone.BlockFi is the third consumer-facing crypto lender to file for bankruptcy since July, when industry peers Celsius and Voyager—both also represented by Kirkland—also filed for bankruptcy protection following a $670 loan default by crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and the collapse of stablecoins Luna and Terra.

