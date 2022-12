New Suit - FOIA

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was sued Wednesday in Texas Western District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The court action, brought by Davis Wright Tremaine and attorney John Courtade on behalf of Carson Block, seeks documents concerning communications between the SEC and relevant third-parties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01314, Block v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Government

December 15, 2022, 5:45 AM