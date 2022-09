Who Got The Work

Kaitlin H. Owen of Alston & Bird has entered an appearance for Tractor Supply Co. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case was filed Aug. 11 in California Eastern District Court by Moore Law Firm on behalf of Hendrik Block. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ana De Alba, is 1:22-cv-01006, Block v. Tractor Supply Company, et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 26, 2022, 4:18 AM