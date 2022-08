New Suit

Tractor Supply Co., a retail chain for farmers, and other defendants were sued Thursday in California Eastern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The court case was brought by the Moore Law Firm on behalf of Hendrik Block. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01006, Block v. Tractor Supply Company, et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 12, 2022, 4:04 PM