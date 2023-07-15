New Suit - Antitrust

Fintech company Block Inc. sued Mastercard and Visa Friday in New York Eastern District Court over antitrust claims. The court action accuses the defendants of having fixed interchange fees and other charges at an artificially high rate in connection with the use of credit or debit cards. According to the complaint, the defendants' anticompetitive practices require the plaintiff to pay the fixed and inflated fees. The suit was brought by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05377, Block, Inc. v. Visa Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 15, 2023, 9:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Block, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

defendants

Mastercard Incorporated

Mastercard International Incorporated

Visa Inc.

Visa International Service Association

Visa U.S.A. Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations