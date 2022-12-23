New Suit - Product Liability

Hologic, a medical technology company, was slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of four women implanted with the company's BioZorb radiographic marker. The lawsuit alleges that the device did not dissolve and reabsorb as indicated following the plaintiffs' lumpectomy and mastectomy surgeries, leading to pain, infection and other complications. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-12194, Block et al v. Hologic, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 23, 2022, 2:31 PM