Blizzard of New Laws, Covering Pot to Paid Leave, May Leave ...

In-house counsel will grapple with a heavy load of new laws taking effect in 2024, particularly in worker-friendly states such as New York, Illinois and California. Many of the measures protect employee rights and entitle employees to higher pay and guaranteed paid time off. Many of the measures protect the rights of employees. For instance, several states and cities are rolling out new laws forcing employers to boost pay and to grant employees additional leave. And California has added to its cannabis-friendly reputation by enacting a law that forbids employers from discriminating against certain job applicants who use cannabis during nonwork hours.

January 02, 2024, 9:05 AM

