The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit reinstated a suit by a man who was rendered partially blind when he was hit in the eye by another patron's cellphone on a roller coaster at a New Jersey amusement park. The injured man's suit was dismissed after his liability expert was deemed lacking competence. But the average person can understand a head injury caused by a flying cellphone without expert testimony, the appeals court said.

February 01, 2023, 4:42 PM