Who Got The Work

Fisher & Phillips partner David R. Kresser has entered an appearance for Everise Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination based on race and gender. The action was filed Oct. 17 in Alabama Northern District Court by the Law Office of Edward I. Zwilling on behalf of Sherita Blevins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gray M. Borden, is 2:22-cv-01331, Blevins v. Everise Inc.

Alabama

December 03, 2022, 11:23 AM