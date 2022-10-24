Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Goldman Sachs Group and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, which pertains to operation of a sewage composting facility in San Bernardino County, was filed by the Law Offices of Gregory J. Hout and Schack Law Group on behalf of more than two dozen residents who live in close proximity to the facility. According to the suit, Goldman Sachs owns Synagro Technologies, which provides waste management services at the facility. The suit is 5:22-cv-01866, Blevins, an individual et al v. Synagro Technologies, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 24, 2022, 7:40 PM