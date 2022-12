News From Law.com

The hotel sector underwent a swift recovery in 2022, and although it still has a way to go, there are opportunities for developers and investors to capitalize on certain trends over the next few months. Strong demand will continue into 2023, according to Driftwood Capital CEO Carlos Rodriguez Sr., who said that will be driven by the return of corporate and group business travel.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 27, 2022, 1:17 PM