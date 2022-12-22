New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Pomerantz LLP filed a biometric privacy class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court targeting Anker Technology and Fantasia Trading. The suit alleges that the defendants' Eufy-brand wireless security cameras upload video footage and facial recognition data to a cloud server, though consumers purchase Eufy cameras due to the defendants' misrepresentations that the system does not interact with a cloud. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07218, Bleiberg v. Anker Innovations Limited et al.

AI & Automation

December 22, 2022, 6:22 PM