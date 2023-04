Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Delta Air Lines to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed pro se by a former employee, accuses Delta of discrimination on the basis of disability, race and sexual orientation. The case is 1:23-cv-03146, Bledsoe v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 26, 2023, 1:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Bledsoe

defendants

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination