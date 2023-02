Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reminger on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Hook-Superx, doing business as CVS Pharmacy, to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Bauer & Bauer on behalf of Terri Blazier. The case is 1:23-cv-00307, Blazier v. Hook-Superx, LLC, D/B/A CVS Pharmacy.