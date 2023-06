New Suit - Trademark

Blaze Pizza filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Blaze BBQ on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Morgan Lewis & Bockius, accuses the defendant of unlawfully using the 'Blaze' mark for Mediterranean restaurants in Northern California. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02851, Blaze Pizza LLC v. Blaze BBQ Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 09, 2023, 4:49 PM

